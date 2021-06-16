First Alert Forecast: calm and cooler to end the week after yesterday’s storms...

Senior Connect
By Claire Fry
Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Wednesday! Your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region features a slight reprieve from the heat, humidity and torrential rain these next few days. This evening includes temperatures remaining in the 80s for dinner-time plans with summery breezes to help keep you cool!

On the tropical front: Bill has entered into a post-tropical phase. New tropical storm development will be possible in the western Gulf of Mexico and the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean in that same frame. The Cape Fear Region will dodge tropical weather trouble this week, but you’ll want to be informed and prepared for whatever the lengthy Atlantic Hurricane Season might bring: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days for Wilmington right here. You’ll notice several low rain chance days late this week through Father’s Day! And remember: you can extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!

7-day Forecast

