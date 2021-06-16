Carolina Brotherhood honors State Trooper killed during routine traffic stop

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Riders from the Carolina Brotherhood made a contribution of $2,500 to the Kevin Conner Memorial Scholarship fund at an event held Wednesday afternoon to honor the trooper who was shot and killed while making a routine traffic stop in October 2018.

Trooper Kevin Conner was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Columbus County. (Source: NCDPS) (N.C. Department of Public Safety)

The Carolina Brotherhood bicycle riders are all first responders from across the United States who provide financial and emotional support to the families of those lost in the line of duty in North and South Carolina.

Officials from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus County Sheriff’s Office spoke at the event and family members, Kay Conner and Miranda Conner Ellington, made Kevin Conner Memorial Scholarship presentations to two recipients.

Anna Kay Nance was the recipient of the $5,000 Columbus County scholarship. Nick Norris was the recipient of the $5,000 Bladen County scholarship.

