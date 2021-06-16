Big Rock Day 3: No blue marlins caught despite 147 boats on the water

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - No blue marlins were caught on Wednesday, the third day of fishing in this year’s Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

There were 147 boats out on the water, and there were dozens of hookups, but no one boated a marlin.

That means ‘Natural’ remains on top of the leaderboard. The crew hooked a 521.6-pound blue marlin Tuesday morning, taking home the Fabulous Fisherman prize for being the first crew to boat a blue marlin more than 500 pounds. This year’s Fabulous Fisherman prize brings in $828,750.

The crew aboard ‘Natural’ took a lay day Wednesday after Tuesday’s success. Boats can only participate in four of the six days of the tournament.

‘Following Seas’ is now at number two with a 448.8-pound catch.

This year, a total of 270 boats are participating and the top prize could reach $1.6 million.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.