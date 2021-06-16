Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

18 kilos of meth seized after chase in Nash County

By Jon Sarver Jr.
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says a chase led to the seizure of 18 kilos of meth last Thursday.

In a release, The sheriff’s office says that members of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Highway Interdiction Team tried to stop a car on Highway 64 and Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount for a minor traffic violation, and the car initially stopped, which gave deputies enough time to identify the the driver, Yovany Barrientos-Ochoa, and the front seat passenger Jesus Rocha-Cabrera.

Deputies say that Barrientos-Ochoa jumped back into the car and drove off, and the car was later found abandoned in a field in Battleboro. The sheriff’s office says K-9s were able to help locate 12 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in the woods next to the abandoned car, and six kilograms in the car.

18 Kilos of Meth Seized
18 Kilos of Meth Seized(Nash County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say that Barrientos-Ochoa and Rocha-Cabrera were found at the Scotland Neck Inn in Scotland Neck, along with another suspect named Cristian Arce-Cazares, and all three were arrested with help from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

All three men were arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, and are at the Nash County Detention Center under $1,000,000 secure bonds, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says their first appearance was set for Friday, June 11.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Rollins Martin
N.C. couple in deadly golf cart crash was heading home from party, officials say
A video shows a firefighter pointing a gun at a driver.
Sheriff’s Office investigating woman’s claims that firefighter pulled a gun on her
One hospitalized after fight between juveniles leads to shooting in Wilmington
Cost of repairs to Southport Marina following Hurricane Isaias exceed $6 million (Source: Tela...
Federal lawsuit filed against Southport Marina after sticking boat owners with Isaias-related repair costs
Anthony Spivey
Former Chadbourn police chief accused of embezzling money meant for family of leukemia patient

Latest News

Carolyn and Leroy were invited to T.L. Hanna High School’s Class of 2021 Graduation Ceremony to...
Chadwick Boseman’s parents speak exclusively to WYFF News 4 in first interview since his passing
'Natural' catches 521.6-pound big blue marlin at Day 2 of Big Rock
Big Rock Day 3: No marlins caught despite 147 boats on water
Construction still underway at Riverfront Park, less than 3 weeks away from grand opening.
Construction at Riverfront Park still underway, less than 3 weeks away from grand opening
Construction at Riverfront Park still underway, less than 3 weeks away from grand opening
Construction still ongoing but Riverfront Park will hold a soft opening soon
Pixel home test kits
NCDHHS expands home testing COVID Program