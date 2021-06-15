Senior Connect
Wrightsville Beach PD needs help identifying two breaking/entering suspects

If you recognize these individuals, reach out to Detective Greene at 910-256-7945.
If you recognize these individuals, reach out to Detective Greene at 910-256-7945.
By WECT Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects accused of committing multiple crimes.

The two men pictured above are accused of breaking and entering and larceny, according to a Facebook post from Wrightsville Beach Police Department.

The crimes were allegedly committed at a residence on Causeway Drive in Wrightsville Beach.

If you recognize either of these men, please forward any information available to Detective Greene at 910-256-7945.

