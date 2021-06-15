Flooding project, tee renovation project, American Rescue Plan Act funds: topics of interest at tonight’s city council meeting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City Council meets tonight to discuss a number of items, including several resolutions regarding the Clear Run Branch Drainage Improvement project, appropriating funds for a tee renovation project at Wilmington Municipal Golf Course and appropriating American Rescue Plan Act funds.

City Council gave the green light to the first phase of the Clear Run Branch Drainage Improvement Project back in September.

The $11 million project addresses longtime flooding challenges along New Centre Drive between South College Road and Racine Drive. The flooding issues stem from excessive upstream water that flows into Clear Run Branch, located behind Clear Run Drive in Wilmington.

Council will discuss a resolution approving a contract amendment with Moffatt and Nichol of Raleigh for Phase 2 engineering design in the amount of $463,267.

It will also look at approving the purchase of easements on UNCW’s campus owned by the state. An easement gives the holder permission to use another person’s land. Part of this project includes drainage easement acquisitions on a total of 57 properties.

Wilmington City Council will also discuss appropriating funds for a gold tee renovation at the Municipal golf Course. The ordinance would appropriate $144,000 from the golf course’s undesignated fund balance for the project.

The gold tees are the most-used tees on the golf course, according to the ordinance, with 40% of total rounds being played from the tees.

The tee renovation project would expand the tees from an average of 700 square feet to an average of 2,500 square feet.

“The current tees are severely worn because they are simply too small to accommodate the number of rounds being played from them,” the ordinance said.

Wilmington City Council will also look at an ordinance appropriating the funding allocated to the city from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan. The city will receive $25,929,952. Half of those funds were received in May and the second half will be received a year later in May of 2022.

The funding plan, according to the ordinance, includes economic and community assistance, city and community infrastructure, and city response and recovery.

There is also a resolution on the agenda supporting the completion of a feasibility study to look at potential solutions to provide a better bicycle and pedestrian crossing on College Road near UNCW’s campus.

