Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Toddler hospitalized after swallowing 16 magnetic balls

By Megan Mellado
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - A Florida mother’s 2-year-old child was rushed to the hospital after swallowing more than a dozen magnetic balls.

Hannah Arrington said sometime in April one of her older kids brought tiny magnetic balls home from school. Shortly after, her youngest son Konin started having stomach pains that eventually sent him to the emergency room.

“From the time he got them from whoever he got them from, Konin ended up swallowing 16 of them and we had no idea,” Arrington told WESH.

There are a number of products on the market that match that description. One brand, Buckyballs, was banned by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission for causing serious injuries, such as holes in the stomach and intestines or even death after being ingested.

But the balls made their way back onto store shelves, and into the Arrington household after a judge lifted the ban.

“As he ate them, they went down into his digestive tract, and then each time he would find another one somewhere in the house and swallow it, it would click together, and it perforated a hole through his stomach all the way down into his colon area,” Arrington said.

Konin underwent extensive surgery to get the magnets out, but the toddler is back in the hospital with a feeding tube as doctors run tests to figure out why he can’t keep anything down.

The company who made the product advertises items as a desk toy. The site also has a warning to keep the balls away from children.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video shows a firefighter pointing a gun at a driver.
Viral video shows a North Carolina firefighter pointing a gun at driver
Jeremy Rollins Martin
N.C. couple in deadly golf cart crash was heading home from party, officials say
A WPD cruiser was involved in an accident early Monday morning.
WPD officer in stable condition after cruiser t-boned by vehicle failing to stop at red light
Suspect accused of committing burglary on June 6
Wrightsville Beach Police searching for burglary suspect
Carlos Santana performs at the Seminole Hotel and Casinos Hard Rock Live on May 2, 2014 in...
Santana, Train, Trevor Noah headline slate of new shows announced for Wilmington’s Riverfront Park Amphitheater

Latest News

People take part in a worship service during the annual Southern Baptist Convention meeting...
Southern Baptists tamp down race controversy, await election
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will move forward with investigations of the Jan. 6...
Military defends Jan. 6 response as House steps up probes
S. College Rd
City of Wilmington endorses NCDOT study, will focus on pedestrian safety along S. College Road
A federal judge in Louisiana has ordered an end to the Biden administration's suspension of new...
Federal judge blocks Biden’s pause on new oil, gas leases
High Point principal, with Brunswick County roots, gains national and international attention...
“I’m just a country boy from Brunswick County”: Singing principal who wowed the world, raised near Supply