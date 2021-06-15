Time running out to claim $100,000 Powerball ticket sold at Circle K in Belville

Belville, N.C. (WECT) - A lottery player in Southeastern North Carolina is less than a week away from missing out on $100,000 dollars.

The North Carolina Education Lottery is asking Powerball players, especially those in Brunswick County, to double check any Powerball tickets from December. The deadline to claim the winning ticket is coming up on Friday at 5 p.m.

“We’re hopeful that whoever has that ticket still has it and can get it up to Raleigh by 5 o’clock on Friday,” said Van Denton, Director of Communications with the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The ticket was sold on Saturday, December 19th at the Circle K at 51 River Road in Belville.

It’s a gas station that sees a lot of traffic.

“You got people in the morning going to Southport and people coming back from Southport,” said one person.

“In the last five years this place has gotten insane,” said Lance Miller, a Southport resident. “I mean you can’t even get off the intersection and go to Southport without all the traffic trying to come that way or into the gas station, so it’s pretty high traffic.”

The Circle K located on River Road in Belville sees locals, tourists, commuters, and now a winner of an unclaimed $100,000 prize. There’s no telling were the winner — or ticket for that matter — could be now.

“People are really out looking for it — it’s like a treasure hunt,” Miller said.

“There’s a bunch of—variety of different people coming through this gas station—it’s a good chance for anyone I mean it could be me. Hopefully it’d be me that would be awesome,” said Bryce Guyer, a Brunswick County resident.

Miller said that after the tough year many have had during the pandemic, he hopes the winner lives in the community.

“We’ve had such bad luck with storms and everything like that, and there’s a lot of people because of covid that are really hurting that I hope it’s somebody local and they find it,” Miller said. “I hope somebody that really needs it finds it or gets it turned back to them.”

Denton said it’s “a very sad day at the lottery” when a big prize like this goes unclaimed, because the odds of winning are so slim.

“The odds about one in 900,000, so it’s pretty long odds to win that kind, so someone had some really great luck in Brunswick County, and we hope their luck does not run out by 5 o’clock on Friday,” Denton said.

Denton said it’s unusual for big wins like this to go unclaimed. While the lottery hope it does not happen, if the prize goes unclaimed then, by law, half the money will go to education and the other half can be used by the lottery for other prizes.

There was another case in Greensboro of a $200,000 prize that was about to expire. The lottery reached out to the local news media to spread the word about the unclaimed ticket and the winner was eventually located.

“The guy who had the ticket came in from Pitt County, and he said his friend up in Greensboro had seen the news and called him and said, ‘didn’t you play Powerball when you were up here,’ and he still had that ticket and came in and got his prize, so we’re hoping that will happen by this time Friday,” Denton said.

The $3 Power Play ticket matched the numbers on four of the five white balls and the red Powerball. The winning numbers for that Powerball drawing were: 27-32-34-43-52 and 13.

If you happen to have this ticket, it must be presented at lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on June 18 to claim the $100,000 prize.

