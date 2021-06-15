Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Record rise in US wholesale prices over the past year

FILE – This image shows meat on shelves in a grocery store. Wholesale prices, driven by rising...
FILE – This image shows meat on shelves in a grocery store. Wholesale prices, driven by rising food costs, increased 0.8% in May.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices, driven by rising food costs, increased 0.8% in May and by an unprecedented amount over the past year as the U.S. economy emerges from pandemic lockdowns and pushes inflation higher.

The monthly gain in the producer price index, which measures inflation pressure before it reaches consumers, followed a 0.6% increase in April and a 1% jump in March, the Labor Department reported Tuesday.

Food prices jumped a sizable 2.6% with the cost of beef and veal rising, though the cost of fresh fruits declined. Energy costs rose 2.2%, reversing a 2.4% drop in April.

Over the past 12 months, wholesale prices are up 6.6%, the largest 12-month increase on records going back to 2010.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile categories such as food and energy, rose 0.7% in May, the same as April, while core inflation rose 5.3% over the past 12 months, the largest gain on records going back to 2014.

Nearly 60% of the wholesale price increase from May reflected a 1.5% jump in prices for goods. Prices for services rose by 0.6%.

Last week, the U.S. reported that consumer prices rose 0.6% in May with prices over the past year surging by 5%, the biggest 12-month gain in more than a decade.

Analysts said that the big jump in wholesale prices following the sizable gain in consumer prices underscores the current upward movement in inflation.

Shortages of raw materials and intermediate goods are driving a good portion of the rise in wholesale inflation, according to Michael Pearce, the senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video shows a firefighter pointing a gun at a driver.
Viral video shows a North Carolina firefighter pointing a gun at driver
A WPD cruiser was involved in an accident early Monday morning.
WPD officer in stable condition after cruiser t-boned by vehicle failing to stop at red light
Suspect accused of committing burglary on June 6
Wrightsville Beach Police searching for burglary suspect
Carlos Santana performs at the Seminole Hotel and Casinos Hard Rock Live on May 2, 2014 in...
Santana, Train, Trevor Noah headline slate of new shows announced for Wilmington’s Riverfront Park Amphitheater
Tommy Wayne Tedder (Source: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)
Brunswick Co. deputy on administrative leave after shooting armed man in hand while responding to psychiatric call, officials say

Latest News

Biden's infrastructure plan calls for upgrades to the U.S. power grid.
White House to assess infrastructure talks after next week
Hannah Black & Megan Petersen: The co-everything forces behind award-winning indie film “Drought”
This 448.8-pound marlin was caught on the first day of the tournament.
Big Rock Day 2: ‘Natural’ boats blue marlin
Congressional leaders hold a moment of silence in remembrance of the nearly 600,000 who have...
US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll