Pender County inmate sentenced to life decades ago denied bond

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A former fugitive convicted of killing a man in Wilmington and shooting two others decades ago has been denied parole.

Gregory Jones was sentenced to life for murder in 1975. He has spent years in the Pender County Correctional Institution and was recently up for parole. That parole was denied.

In addition to the murder in Wilmington, Jones was also accused of shooting a state trooper seven times in Scotland County while fleeing Wilmington. Trooper Harry Stegall survived and relived the incident in a WECT special report in February.

Jones was never tried for shooting Trooper Stegall.

Ben David, District Attorney for New Hanover and Pender Counties, says the parole board made the right decision keeping Jones locked up.

“I think the victims who endured that and then those who almost died and the families of the people who unfortunately did were very relieved by this news,” David said Monday.

Jones was considered extremely dangerous and was one of the last outlaws in the state.

“That was the last person in the state of North Carolina that a judge basically declared that anyone could shoot to kill on site if they saw him because he was an escaped fugitive at the time,” David says. “This is a very rare kind of case and its something we don’t believe should have ever come back before a parole board.”

Jones will remain in the Pender County Correctional Institution. He will be up for parole again in 2024.

