Pender County hosts events in place of Blueberry Festival, including cornhole tournament and art show

Although the 2021 Blueberry Festival is cancelled, Blueberry Week is still in full effect.
Although the 2021 Blueberry Festival is cancelled, Blueberry Week is still in full effect.
By WECT Staff
Updated: 30 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One of Pender County’s biggest events of the year is its Blueberry Festival. Due to safety precautions related to COVID-19, the festival was cancelled for the second straight year in 2021. However, Pender County Tourism will host a few events in its place.

Last Saturday, June 12, the Blueberry Scholarship Pageant took place. On Sunday, the county held a “Tea with Blueberry Queens” event at the Burgaw Community House.

Burgaw’s official Blueberry Week is far from over, though.

On Wednesday, there will be a “Shades of Blue” Art Reception from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Burgaw Antiqueplace. In an open art night, guests are invited to meet local artists while having refreshments and conversations with small business owners from Pender County. Local musician Doug McFarland will be performing live at the event.

On Thursday, the Pender County Parks and Recreation department hosts the 2021 Blueberry Classic Cornhole Tournament. The tournament will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Pender County Courthouse Square. Every team is guaranteed two games. The cornhole tournament will take place during the Summer on the Square Concert series featuring the Imitations. To register and to view the rules: https://penderpr.recdesk.com/Community/Program.

On Friday, join the Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department for a Summer Sunset Market at the Historic Burgaw Train Depot. The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature live entertainment, shopping, and food. Admission is free to the public.

Events will continue on Saturday with various local pop-ups and sidewalk sales happening in downtown Burgaw.

