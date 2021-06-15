Senior Connect
One hospitalized after fight between juveniles leads to shooting in Wilmington

By WECT Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person was injured after gunfire erupted following a fight between two groups of juveniles in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon.

A news release from the Wilmington Police Department states that officers responded to an alert from ShotSpotter — the city’s gunfire detection system — in the area of 15th and Church streets.

Responding officers found bullet casings at the crime scene and several vehicles struck by the gunfire.

After speaking with witnesses, police say a group of juveniles got into a fight prior to the shooting.

One person was shot in the leg and taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Additionally, a juvenile was grazed by a bullet, the release stated. Their names were not released by officials.

Police say the two groups did know each other and officials claim it was an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC, add a space, and type your information or use the Wilmington NC PD app.

