Man arrested with ‘multiple firearms’ on UNC campus was homeless and sleeping in car, police say

According to arrest records, Radomski was in possession of six guns, a machete, knife, and...
According to arrest records, Radomski was in possession of six guns, a machete, knife, and ammunition
By Caslee Sims
Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) - UNC-Chapel Hill police arrested a man Tuesday morning after multiple firearms were found in his vehicle.

Police say they observed the man, identified as Joseph John Radomski III, 39, sitting in his vehicle in the UNC Campus Health parking lot.

When approached, police say they found multiple firearms in Radomski’s vehicle. According to arrest records, Radomski was in possession of six guns, a machete, knife, and ammunition.

Police later told CBS 17 that Radomski is homeless and was sleeping in his car. Officers on the scene said that they did not think Radomski was a threat.

The firearms he had were long guns that don’t require a permit in the state of North Carolina, police say.

Radomski was arrested and charged with possessing and concealing weapons and having unsecured weapons on school property.

No injuries were reported.

Radomski is not affiliated with the university, according to police.

