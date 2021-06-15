Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Local organizations to participate in global 24-hour swim lesson to save lives

Several organizations have collaborated to provide numerous pools for the World's Largest Swim...
Several organizations have collaborated to provide numerous pools for the World's Largest Swim Lesson.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina, YWCA Lower Cape Fear, Waves of Wilmington, Brigade Boys & Girls Club and Community Boys & Girls Club have teamed up to participate in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson June 17, 2021, a global event that aims to save lives through swim lessons.

For the 12th year in a row, communities around the world will take part in the 24-hour swim lesson to raise awareness about water safety at hundreds of aquatics centers, swim schools, and water parks.

“With so many different bodies of water here in our community, it is critical we make water safety and swim lessons available to everyone,” said Shannon Berg, Branch Director for the Nir Family YMCA.

Many kids do not receive formal swimming or water safety training and drownings are the leading cause of unintended injury related death for children ages 1–4 in the United States; for children under age 14, drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death.

“We feel it is imperative for everyone to learn to swim, whether you’re a 5-year-old kid or a 105-year-old kid!” says Waves of Wilmington COO and head coach Dave Sokolofsky. “Not only does learning to swim prevent accidental drowning deaths, but it is also a lot of fun.”

Several organizations have collaborated to provide numerous pools for the free event; swim team members and coaches will be volunteering.

The event will take place at the following locations:

Brigade Boys & Girls Club, 2759 Vance St. Wilmington, NC 28412.

Time: 10:00am - 12:00pm. Ph (910) 392-0747

Echo Farms Pool, 4112 Echo Farms Blvd. Wilmington, NC 28412.

Time: 12:00pm - 2:00pm. (910) 899-3038

Nir Family YMCA, 2710 Market St. Wilmington, NC 28403

Time: 4:00pm - 7:30pm. (910) 251-9622

Robert Strange Pool, 401 S. 10th St. Wilmington, NC 28401

Time: 10:00am - 12:00pm. (910) 899-7332

YWCA, 2815 S College Rd. Wilmington, NC 28412

Time: 2:30pm - 5:30pm. (910) 799-6820

The free event is is for youth ages 5–17. Registration is required. Register online here or call individual location for assistance.

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson was created to prevent childhood drowning and raise awareness of the importance of teaching children to swim. Since its inception, it has helped thousands of children.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video shows a firefighter pointing a gun at a driver.
Viral video shows a North Carolina firefighter pointing a gun at driver
Jeremy Rollins Martin
N.C. couple in deadly golf cart crash was heading home from party, officials say
A WPD cruiser was involved in an accident early Monday morning.
WPD officer in stable condition after cruiser t-boned by vehicle failing to stop at red light
Suspect accused of committing burglary on June 6
Wrightsville Beach Police searching for burglary suspect
Carlos Santana performs at the Seminole Hotel and Casinos Hard Rock Live on May 2, 2014 in...
Santana, Train, Trevor Noah headline slate of new shows announced for Wilmington’s Riverfront Park Amphitheater

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports fewer than 300 new coronavirus cases, more than 1 million total
"Natural" won the Fabulous Fisherman prize with their catch on Tuesday.
BIG ROCK: ‘Natural’ boats 521.6 pound marlin
One hospitalized after fight between juveniles leads to shooting in Wilmington
According to arrest records, Radomski was in possession of six guns, a machete, knife, and...
Man arrested with ‘multiple firearms’ on UNC campus was homeless and sleeping in car, police say