Local organizations to participate in global 24-hour swim lesson to save lives

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina, YWCA Lower Cape Fear, Waves of Wilmington, Brigade Boys & Girls Club and Community Boys & Girls Club have teamed up to participate in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson June 17, 2021, a global event that aims to save lives through swim lessons.

For the 12th year in a row, communities around the world will take part in the 24-hour swim lesson to raise awareness about water safety at hundreds of aquatics centers, swim schools, and water parks.

“With so many different bodies of water here in our community, it is critical we make water safety and swim lessons available to everyone,” said Shannon Berg, Branch Director for the Nir Family YMCA.

Many kids do not receive formal swimming or water safety training and drownings are the leading cause of unintended injury related death for children ages 1–4 in the United States; for children under age 14, drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death.

“We feel it is imperative for everyone to learn to swim, whether you’re a 5-year-old kid or a 105-year-old kid!” says Waves of Wilmington COO and head coach Dave Sokolofsky. “Not only does learning to swim prevent accidental drowning deaths, but it is also a lot of fun.”

Several organizations have collaborated to provide numerous pools for the free event; swim team members and coaches will be volunteering.

The event will take place at the following locations:

Brigade Boys & Girls Club, 2759 Vance St. Wilmington, NC 28412.

Time: 10:00am - 12:00pm. Ph (910) 392-0747

Echo Farms Pool, 4112 Echo Farms Blvd. Wilmington, NC 28412.

Time: 12:00pm - 2:00pm. (910) 899-3038

Nir Family YMCA, 2710 Market St. Wilmington, NC 28403

Time: 4:00pm - 7:30pm. (910) 251-9622

Robert Strange Pool, 401 S. 10th St. Wilmington, NC 28401

Time: 10:00am - 12:00pm. (910) 899-7332

YWCA, 2815 S College Rd. Wilmington, NC 28412

Time: 2:30pm - 5:30pm. (910) 799-6820

The free event is is for youth ages 5–17. Registration is required. Register online here or call individual location for assistance.

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson was created to prevent childhood drowning and raise awareness of the importance of teaching children to swim. Since its inception, it has helped thousands of children.

