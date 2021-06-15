Senior Connect
High school baseball playoffs begin today in NC

The 2021 high school baseball playoff tournaments begin Tuesday.
The 2021 high school baseball playoff tournaments begin Tuesday.
By Jack Gallop
Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHEASTERN N.C. (WECT) - High school baseball teams across the Cape Fear region, and all of North Carolina, will begin their 2021 postseason Tuesday.

Here’s a breakdown of each team’s first round matchup, by county, in Southeastern North Carolina. Every game listed is Tuesday, with times varying.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY

Hoggard, a 16 seed, travels to Wake Forest to take on the number one seed Heritage.

Ashley, a three seed, will play at home against the 14 seed Broughton.

Laney, an 11 seed, will travel to Winterville to play the 6 seed South Central.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY

South Brunswick, a five seed, plays at home against the 12 seed Southeast Guilford.

BLADEN COUNTY

East Bladen, a ninth seed, travels to Newport to play against the eight seed Croatan.

COLUMBUS COUNTY

Whiteville, a 14 seed, travels to Dunn to play against the three seed Midway.

East Columbus, an eight seed, plays at home against the nine seed Hobbton.

West Columbus, a 14 seed, travels to Beaufort to play against the three seed East Carteret.

For full playoff baseball brackets, visit this link on the NCHSAA website.

