High school baseball playoffs begin today in NC
SOUTHEASTERN N.C. (WECT) - High school baseball teams across the Cape Fear region, and all of North Carolina, will begin their 2021 postseason Tuesday.
Here’s a breakdown of each team’s first round matchup, by county, in Southeastern North Carolina. Every game listed is Tuesday, with times varying.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY
Hoggard, a 16 seed, travels to Wake Forest to take on the number one seed Heritage.
Ashley, a three seed, will play at home against the 14 seed Broughton.
Laney, an 11 seed, will travel to Winterville to play the 6 seed South Central.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY
South Brunswick, a five seed, plays at home against the 12 seed Southeast Guilford.
BLADEN COUNTY
East Bladen, a ninth seed, travels to Newport to play against the eight seed Croatan.
COLUMBUS COUNTY
Whiteville, a 14 seed, travels to Dunn to play against the three seed Midway.
East Columbus, an eight seed, plays at home against the nine seed Hobbton.
West Columbus, a 14 seed, travels to Beaufort to play against the three seed East Carteret.
For full playoff baseball brackets, visit this link on the NCHSAA website.
