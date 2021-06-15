High school baseball playoffs begin today in NC

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. (WECT) - High school baseball teams across the Cape Fear region, and all of North Carolina, will begin their 2021 postseason Tuesday.

Here’s a breakdown of each team’s first round matchup, by county, in Southeastern North Carolina. Every game listed is Tuesday, with times varying.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY

Hoggard, a 16 seed, travels to Wake Forest to take on the number one seed Heritage.

Ashley, a three seed, will play at home against the 14 seed Broughton.

Laney, an 11 seed, will travel to Winterville to play the 6 seed South Central.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY

South Brunswick, a five seed, plays at home against the 12 seed Southeast Guilford.

BLADEN COUNTY

East Bladen, a ninth seed, travels to Newport to play against the eight seed Croatan.

COLUMBUS COUNTY

Whiteville, a 14 seed, travels to Dunn to play against the three seed Midway.

East Columbus, an eight seed, plays at home against the nine seed Hobbton.

West Columbus, a 14 seed, travels to Beaufort to play against the three seed East Carteret.

For full playoff baseball brackets, visit this link on the NCHSAA website.

