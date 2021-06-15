Grand opening of Riverfront Park in Wilmington set for July 4

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced Tuesday that it will hold a grand opening ceremony for Riverfront Park on Independence Day.

The park, located at 10 Cowan Street, will be open to the public from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, with family-friendly events, including music from The Benny Hill Quartet, The Coastal Collective, Signal Fire, and L Shape Lot, comedians, food, beer from local brewers, and activities for kids.

The event is free and will not require tickets.

The park will close at 8 p.m. to allow people time to get repositioned for the city’s fireworks display which will take place at 9:05 p.m. City officials noted that the fireworks will not be visible from the park.

Plans for the park have been underway since 2013 when the city purchased the 6.6 acres of riverfront land near the Isabel Holmes Bridge. In 2016, voters approved a $38 million parks bond which allowed the city to move forward with completing plans for the park. The bond initially estimated a $20 million price tag for the park.

In 2019, City Council approved an $11 million increase in budget for the park due to the increasing cost of construction materials, labor, and growth in the region. Even with this increase in cost, council members were told that some of the amenities that were originally promised would still not be included, but could be added in the future if funding allowed.

The crown jewel of the park is the massive amphitheater which already has big name acts ready to perform throughout the year.

