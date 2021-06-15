Senior Connect
Former Chadbourn police chief accused of embezzling money meant for family of leukemia patient

Anthony Spivey
Anthony Spivey(CCSO)
By WECT Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Former Chadbourn Police Chief Anthony Spivey is accused of embezzling $8,000 meant for a family whose son was battling leukemia.

According to the indictment, Spivey allegedly took money intended for the Buffkin family, who lost their son, Philip Tanner Buffkin, to his battle with leukemia in August of 2019.

Spivey, who was arrested in April and charged with more than 70 offenses, now faces additional charges.

According to court documents, Spivey’s latest charges include:

  • 4 counts of obstructing justice
  • 4 counts of willful fail discharge duties
  • 4 counts of forgery of deeds or wills
  • 1 count of obtaining property by false pretenses
  • 1 count of felony larceny
  • 1 count of embezzlement
  • 1 count of felony conversion
  • 1 count of larceny by employee

The latest indictments state that Spivey is accused of stealing and selling five firearms from the Chadbourn Police Department — four of which were evidence from criminal cases, and one stolen from the armory.

Records show these incidents occurred between 2019 and early 2021.

Spivey’s bond is set at $500,000.

