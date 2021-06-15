Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: stormy ahead of a slightly cooler and less humid pattern

By Gabe Ross
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late on this Tuesday! Your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region features spotty showers and locally heavy, gusty, electric storms, which should pop especially but not exclusively between 1 and 7 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is out until 7 p.m. so keep an eye out with your WECT Weather App! A moderate risk of rip currents rounds-out the balance of your Tuesday, so keep it safe in the 76-degree surf!

On the tropical front: Tropical Storm Bill will accelerate toward eastern Canada and, over the increasingly chilly water, turn post-tropical through midweek. New tropical storm development will be possible in the western Gulf of Mexico and the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean in that same frame. The Cape Fear Region will dodge tropical weather trouble this week, but you’ll want to be informed and prepared for whatever the lengthy Atlantic Hurricane Season might bring: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days for Wilmington right here. You’ll notice several low rain chance days on the lead-up to Father’s Day! And remember: you can extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!

7-day Forecast

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video shows a firefighter pointing a gun at a driver.
Viral video shows a North Carolina firefighter pointing a gun at driver
A WPD cruiser was involved in an accident early Monday morning.
WPD officer in stable condition after cruiser t-boned by vehicle failing to stop at red light
Suspect accused of committing burglary on June 6
Wrightsville Beach Police searching for burglary suspect
Carlos Santana performs at the Seminole Hotel and Casinos Hard Rock Live on May 2, 2014 in...
Santana, Train, Trevor Noah headline slate of new shows announced for Wilmington’s Riverfront Park Amphitheater
Tommy Wayne Tedder (Source: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)
Brunswick Co. deputy on administrative leave after shooting armed man in hand while responding to psychiatric call, officials say

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Afternoon, Jun. 15, 2021
First Alert Forecast: briefly stormy at home as tropics flare with activity
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, June 15, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, June 15, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Jun. 14, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Jun. 14, 2021
7-day
First Alert Forecast: sizzling hot weather continues...next weather maker is on its way!