First Alert Forecast: stormy ahead of a slightly cooler and less humid pattern

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late on this Tuesday! Your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region features spotty showers and locally heavy, gusty, electric storms, which should pop especially but not exclusively between 1 and 7 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is out until 7 p.m. so keep an eye out with your WECT Weather App! A moderate risk of rip currents rounds-out the balance of your Tuesday, so keep it safe in the 76-degree surf!

Thanks for staying weather-aware Tuesday! Keep your WECT Weather App set to your location for best results. And beach goers and mariners: have a plan to quickly get to safety when those cumulonimbus clouds shoot up! pic.twitter.com/dZoe7fax9I — Gannon Medwick WECT (@medwick) June 15, 2021

On the tropical front: Tropical Storm Bill will accelerate toward eastern Canada and, over the increasingly chilly water, turn post-tropical through midweek. New tropical storm development will be possible in the western Gulf of Mexico and the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean in that same frame. The Cape Fear Region will dodge tropical weather trouble this week, but you’ll want to be informed and prepared for whatever the lengthy Atlantic Hurricane Season might bring: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days for Wilmington right here. You’ll notice several low rain chance days on the lead-up to Father’s Day! And remember: you can extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!

