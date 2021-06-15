First Alert Forecast: briefly stormy at home as tropics flare with activity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another hot day across the Cape Fear Region with high temperatures close to Monday’s levels: mainly upper 80s and lower 90s. Spotty showers and locally heavy, gusty, electric storms will pop, especially but not exclusively in the afternoon. Keep an eye out with your WECT Weather App! A moderate risk of rip currents rounds-out your Tuesday forecast, so keep it safe in the 76-degree surf!

On the tropical front: Tropical Storm Bill will accelerate toward eastern Canada and, over the increasingly chilly water, turn post-tropical through midweek. New tropical storm development will be possible in the western Gulf of Mexico and the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean in that same frame. The Cape Fear Region will dodge tropical weather trouble this week, but you’ll want to be informed and prepared for whatever the lengthy Atlantic Hurricane Season might bring: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days for Wilmington right here. You’ll notice several low rain chance days on the lead-up to Father’s Day! And remember: you can extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!

