Emergency responders remove car from marsh at Sunset Beach

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Police, fire and EMS responded to a single vehicle incident Monday afternoon; the car that left the road had ended up in a marsh along the island side of the Intracoastal Waterway near Sunset Beach.

According to a Facebook post by the Sunset Beach Police Department, the driver was not injured and the incident only caused minor traffic delays.

An official with the Sunset Beach Police Department said alcohol was not a contributing factor.

Sunset Beach Police and Fire Department, and Brunswick County EMS crews were on the scene. A wrecker was called in to remove the vehicle.

This story will be updated as details are made available.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.