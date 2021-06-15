Senior Connect
Brunswick County planning board approves two new developmemts

By WECT Staff
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Planning Board voted to move forward with two new developments at a meeting Monday night.

One development, near Calabash and Sunset Beach, will create almost two thousand new homes.

The second development, off River Road, will include ninety new homes and over one hundred townhomes.

Some Brunswick County residents opposed the new projects.

“I would like to ask that you all consider what a project of this size is going to do to Sunset Beach,” said Sunset Beach resident Marilou Preus. “We are very new to the area; we moved here because we feel that it is paradise.”

Five other developments were recently approved for Brunswick County.

