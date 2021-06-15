Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Kaylauria Riggins, 16, was last seen Saturday night wearing a black t-shirt, pink joggers, and yellow Crocs.

Riggins is 5-foot-7, weighs 130 pounds and is known to wear dreadlocks or a curly 16 inch wig. She also is known to sometimes wears a purple hat.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says she may be in the Florence, S.C. area.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Severino at 910-269-6562 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.