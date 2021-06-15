Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.
Kaylauria Riggins, 16, was last seen Saturday night wearing a black t-shirt, pink joggers, and yellow Crocs.
Riggins is 5-foot-7, weighs 130 pounds and is known to wear dreadlocks or a curly 16 inch wig. She also is known to sometimes wears a purple hat.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says she may be in the Florence, S.C. area.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Severino at 910-269-6562 or call 911.
