Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Big Rock Day 2: 160 boats out on the water

This 448.8-pound marlin was caught on the first day of the tournament.
This 448.8-pound marlin was caught on the first day of the tournament.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A total of 160 boats are out on the water Tuesday for the second day of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

The remaining 110 boats participating in this year’s tournament took a lay day. Boaters can only fish four of the six days of the tournament.

As of Monday afternoon, Following Seas tops the Big Rock leader board with a 448.8-pound catch. The boat landed the blue marlin shortly after 11 a.m.

During the first day of the tournament, there were a total of 27 blue marlin releases, eight white marlin and six sailfish caught.

A record 270 boats are participating in the tournament this year.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video shows a firefighter pointing a gun at a driver.
Viral video shows a North Carolina firefighter pointing a gun at driver
A WPD cruiser was involved in an accident early Monday morning.
WPD officer in stable condition after cruiser t-boned by vehicle failing to stop at red light
Suspect accused of committing burglary on June 6
Wrightsville Beach Police searching for burglary suspect
Carlos Santana performs at the Seminole Hotel and Casinos Hard Rock Live on May 2, 2014 in...
Santana, Train, Trevor Noah headline slate of new shows announced for Wilmington’s Riverfront Park Amphitheater
Tommy Wayne Tedder (Source: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)
Brunswick Co. deputy on administrative leave after shooting armed man in hand while responding to psychiatric call, officials say

Latest News

If you recognize these individuals, reach out to Detective Greene at 910-256-7945.
Wrightsville Beach PD needs help identifying two breaking/entering suspects
Senator Thom Tillis
Tillis: Defund schools that teach ‘1619 project’
Jeremy Rollins Martin
N.C. couple in deadly golf cart crash was heading home from party, officials say
guns
AP: US military guns lost, stolen from North Carolina bases