Big Rock Day 2: 160 boats out on the water

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A total of 160 boats are out on the water Tuesday for the second day of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

The remaining 110 boats participating in this year’s tournament took a lay day. Boaters can only fish four of the six days of the tournament.

As of Monday afternoon, Following Seas tops the Big Rock leader board with a 448.8-pound catch. The boat landed the blue marlin shortly after 11 a.m.

During the first day of the tournament, there were a total of 27 blue marlin releases, eight white marlin and six sailfish caught.

A record 270 boats are participating in the tournament this year.

