AUDIT: Former superintendent spent $45K in “unallowed and questionable expenses”

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The State Auditor’s Office says the former superintendent at Nash-Rocky Mount Schools spent more than $45,000 in “unallowed and questionable expenses”.

Dr. Shelton Jefferies resigned on August 2, 2019, several months after a law firm hired by the school board investigated unauthorized purchases and improper use of district vehicles.

The audit said it uncovered several violations by the former superintendent.

  • Jefferies improperly used his procurement card, which is similar to a credit card, to the tune of $22,045
  • Violated the school system’s travel policy in the amount of $19,362
  • Used the school system’s vehicle for personal use amounting to $3,015
  • Made $1,268 in fuel purchases and rented a vehicle even though he received a travel allowance

Jefferies began as superintendent in early 2016 and the audit said he “violated his contract and multiple policies and procedures”.

It said former school board chairs were unaware they were supposed to review superintendent expenses, while the school system’s chief financial officer said she felt her “job was on the line” if she told Jefferies the purchases needed school board approval.

In response to the audit, the school system has asked Jefferies to pay back the $45,690 within 60 days or they will report it to the district attorney for review. They also have reduced the number of procurement cards from 20 to 5, cut the individual limit from $75,000 to $1,000, and cut the monthly spending limit to $5,000.

