The American Red Cross experiences severe blood shortage, needs donors now

Those who donate now through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood because a severe blood shortage has emerged across the country that may delay patient care.

A rise in the number of trauma cases, overdoses, and organ transplants has led to a significant drop in the nation’s blood supply; also, as the country emerges from the pandemic, more people are scheduling elective surgeries.

As a result of the shortage, some hospitals are being forced to delay elective surgeries until the supply stabilizes.

In 2021, the Red Cross saw demand from trauma centers climb by 10% compared with 2019.

“When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care,” said Barry Porter Regional CEO of Red Cross Eastern North Carolina Region. “As many people begin to enjoy travel and time with loved ones again this summer, patients are relying on the generosity of donors to help ensure they have access to the treatment they need. Please consider blood donation as a summer activity that can help save lives.”

All blood types are in short supply; however, the Red Cross urges people with type O blood and those donating platelets to schedule an appointment to donate.

Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Those who donate now through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.

