Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wrightsville Beach Police searching for burglary suspect

Suspect accused of committing burglary on June 6
Suspect accused of committing burglary on June 6(Wrightsville Beach Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

The WBPD said in a Facebook post that the man and vehicle in the photos above are wanted for a burglary committed on June 6. According to the post, the man is known to be a regular around the bar district in Wrightsville Beach.

If you have any information relating to the man or vehicle, please contact Detective Neral at dneral@towb.org.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WPD cruiser was involved in an accident early Monday morning.
WPD officer in stable condition after cruiser t-boned by vehicle failing to stop at red light
If the county contracts with Lake Waccamaw for EMS, the town would increase the level of...
UPDATE: One dead after incident on Lake Waccamaw
Nigel Underhill
Person of interest sought in Brunswick County shooting death
Carnival rides at the Carolina Beach boardwalk will finally open Saturday.
Visitors, locals, businesses excited for return of Carolina Beach Boardwalk Amusement Park
Nefertari Tiye Scott was last seen Friday.
NHCSO searching for missing teen

Latest News

Nefertari Tiye Scott was last seen Friday.
UPDATE: Wilmington teen found safe
Carlos Santana performs at the Seminole Hotel and Casinos Hard Rock Live on May 2, 2014 in...
Santana, Train, Trevor Noah headline slate of new shows announced for Wilmington’s Riverfront Park Amphitheater
A WPD cruiser was involved in an accident early Monday morning.
WPD officer in stable condition after cruiser t-boned by vehicle failing to stop at red light
"Defund" in front of Durham Police HQ
“DEFUND” to be removed from road in front of Durham police HQ