Wrightsville Beach Police searching for burglary suspect

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

The WBPD said in a Facebook post that the man and vehicle in the photos above are wanted for a burglary committed on June 6. According to the post, the man is known to be a regular around the bar district in Wrightsville Beach.

If you have any information relating to the man or vehicle, please contact Detective Neral at dneral@towb.org.

