Surf City honors K-9 Kayda at Flag Day ceremony

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - K-9 Kayda recently retired from the Surf City Police Department and was honored with a special “Hometown Hero” flag during Surf City’s annual flag day ceremony.

“Kayda has been a huge impact for the town of Surf City,” said Sgt. Eric Petersen with the Surf City Police. “She’s been a huge force multiplier. She’s been able to do things that take several cops to do.”

Kayda’s productive career finding drugs and tracking down criminals was the highlight of the event. However, the true meaning of the day, which is the American flag, was still front and center.

“Think about the things that we can do each and every day without worries of getting attacked,” said Surf City Mayor, Doug Medlin. “The reason for that is because of that flag and if you don’t believe it, ask any of the veterans. That’s what they go into war with - that flag leading them through that war.”

Today’s ceremony was a time to reflect on the stars and the stripes, those who fought for it, and the many that serve under it, including K-9 officers like Kayda.

“I don’t think that their value can be quantified,” said Petersen. “They are amazing in what they do.”

