Santana, Train, Trevor Noah headline slate of new shows announced for Wilmington’s Riverfront Park Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - LiveNation on Monday announced a new slate of acts coming to Wilmington’s Riverfront Park Amphitheater which will keep the venue’s inaugural season a busy one.

Comedy Central star Trevor Noah is bringing his newly-announced “Back to Abnormal” world tour to Wilmington later this year.

Noah, who hosts the Emmy Award-winning “The Daily Show,” will perform at the Riverfront Park Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 25. The tour also has a stop planned for Greensboro.

General tickets will go on sale June 18 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

--

Rock legend and Hall-of-Famer Carlos Santana will perform at the Riverfront Park Amphitheater on Wednesday, Sept. 15 as part of his “Blessings and Miracles” tour.

Tickets will go on sale June 18 at Santana.com.

According to a press release, “Santana will perform high energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to ‘Supernatural’ and beyond.”

Santana is also currently headlining a multi-year residency at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

--

Train, a multi-Grammy and Billboard award-winning band from San Francisco, will bring their radio-friendly brand of pop rock to Wilmington on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Vertical Horizon will also perform. General tickets will go on sale on June 18 at LiveNation.com

--

Country music star Brett Eldredge will perform at the Riverfront Park Amphitheater as part of his “Good Day” tour which will kick off later this year.

Eldredge, along with special guest performer Morgan Evans, will be in town on Thursday, Oct. 14.

General tickets will go on sale June 18 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

