Officials stress the importance of water safety, life jackets

By WECT Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials are stressing the importance of wearing a life jacket on the water after a drowning incident at Lake Waccamaw this past weekend.

34-year-old Francisco Hernandez jumped in the water to save his son and another boy, giving them his life jacket so they could stay afloat. The boys made it to shore safely, but Hernandez did not.

“You just never know what’s gonna happen. Accidents happen, you fall out, you hit obstructions, you get thrown out--if you don’t have a life jacket on it’s very unforgiving,” said Jay Greenwood, South District Superintendent of North Carolina State Parks.

In North Carolina, those 13 years and younger must wear a life jacket while on water crafts and floats, but experts say they’re always a good idea, no matter your age.

We often hear about the dangers of rip currents at our beaches, but the waters of our lakes and rivers can be just as deadly.

The most important piece of advice that Greenwood gave, “when you’re out on the water, never go alone. Everyone, always wear a lifejacket and look out for each other. Those are the biggest things that are always going to save your life.”

Katy Smith of Whiteville said she knows how dangerous it can be, “the water overtakes everybody, it’s a lot stronger than you are.”

She takes her great granddaughter to Lake Waccamaw, but they stay close to shore for that reason.

“Even though the water isn’t but a foot deep, I watch her every step. I am very scared of that water,” said Smith.

Greenwood reminded people that even though these types of lakes are generally shallow, “you know if you’re six feet tall, you only need six feet five inches to drown.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

