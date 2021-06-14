Nearly 25 years after Hurricane Fran, Surf City’s police chief remembers rescuing two women who survived the storm

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The one-two punch of Hurricanes Bertha and Fran devastated the southeastern North Carolina coastline in 1996.

Hurricane Bertha made landfall between Wrightsville Beach and Topsail Island on July 12, leaving behind about $270 million in damage. Hurricane Fran arrived two months later, and still ranks as one of the worst storms to make landfall in southeastern North Carolina. According to the National Weather Service, the Category 3 hurricane came on land in Southport, and was responsible for 14 deaths in the state. It damaged or destroyed thousands of homes and caused an estimated $5 billion worth of damage.

As the storm approached during the first week of September, officials ordered mandatory evacuations of communities along the North Carolina coast, no one was allowed to get on or off until the storm passed. On the night of Sept. 5, Sgt. Ron Shanahan was on duty with his chief for the Surf City Police Department.

“The chief at the time was David Jones,” said Shanahan, who is now Surf City’s Police Chief. “We were actually manning a checkpoint at the swing bridge as dark came in. We heard a roar and turned around and saw the swing bridge ignite in a big blue flame. At that point we realized we needed to go hunker down.”

While the majority of residents heeded the evacuation warnings and sought safer ground inland, some chose to stay in their homes along the coast. Around 8 p.m., as Hurricane Fran brought some of its’ worst conditions, 100+ mile per hour winds and a 12-foot storm surge, Shanahan and his chief, who had sought shelter in the town’s fire department building on the mainland, heard a call come in for help. But the deteriorating conditions were too dangerous for them to leave and attempt an immediate rescue. All they could do was say extra prayers for those lives in peril.

“Absolutely, especially when we heard a phone call come in, from the two young ladies who decided to stay here at the beach,” Chief Shanahan remembers. “They needed immediate assistance. The chief told us to get some rest, we’ll get out there first thing in the morning to see if we can locate these two young ladies. (We got) no sleep that night, you’re pacing, you’re thinking, you’re praying that these young ladies would be okay.”

When daylight came on the morning of Sept. 6, and the storm surge had subsided enough to allow emergency vehicles to navigate the streets of Surf City, Shanahan and his chief set out to find the two women who had placed the call for help. As they made their way along Roland Avenue toward North Shore Drive, the sergeant saw first-hand the massive damage Hurricane Fran had left behind.

“The roads were unbelievable, houses in the middle of the road, decks everywhere, houses split in half,” he said. “Devastating picture. I remember it very vividly. I had never seen anything like it. Everybody says it looked like a bomb hit. It was unbelievable.”

The two men drove down to what is called the “S” curve in Surf City, which is around the 1000 block of South Shore Drive. That’s as far as they could go in the car. They would have to walk the rest of the way to an area around the 2100 block where the 911 call came from the night before.

“We were on and off the beach at times, it was impassable in the roadways, so much debris,” Chief Shanahan said, looking and pointing back down the street as we talk about the incident 25 years later. “Nails, vehicles, houses along this whole strip here. We walked the beach for a good portion of it. We came across the side over here where that call had come out the night prior. That’s when we obviously started blowing whistles and yelling ‘Surf City Police Department!’”

As they approached the scene, Shanahan snapped a picture. It shows the small home the two women had stayed in ripped off its’ foundation, split in two by the storm surge and hanging precariously over a drop off to the eroded beach below. As they continued to blow their whistles and shout “Surf City Police Department!”, the two officers noticed movement from a porch of a home across the street.

“We’d seen the young ladies come out of the residence across the street up on the porch saying ‘Hey, Hey! We’re over here,’” Chief Shanahan said. “They got in that house sometime overnight and hunkered down in the bathtub, I’m sure saying many prayers and hoping they’d be okay.”

When Shanahan and his chief went to get the two women from the porch, he noticed the look in their eyes. They had survived a Cat-3 hurricane, and their expressions said as much.

“The look in their eyes, was just stone faced,” he said. “They couldn’t believe what they’d just went through. Looking at the residence they were living in across the street, basically plunging into the ocean and cut in half.”

Police Chief Ron Shanahan has now worked through a dozen hurricanes that have impacted his community of Surf City. Some have done more damage than others, but none have caused the widespread destruction like Hurricane Fran. He has used the storm as a way of advising residents they should not stay in their beach homes during future hurricanes.

“I stress people to adhere to the warnings,” he said. “There’s no reason to stay. If we say, ‘Get out!’, please, batten down, get out and leave.”

