JUST IN: Wilmington police cruiser involved in Monday morning accident

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington police cruiser was involved in an accident early Monday morning.
Around 3:40 a.m., police responded to an accident near the intersection of College Road and Wilshire Boulevard.
There is significant damage to the two vehicles involved, with one catching on fire.
As of 5:20 a.m., a section of College Road is blocked off and law enforcement has not yet provided information regarding any injuries.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available.
