JUST IN: Wilmington police cruiser involved in Monday morning accident
A WPD cruiser was involved in an accident early Monday morning. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff | June 14, 2021 at 5:23 AM EDT - Updated June 14 at 5:23 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington police cruiser was involved in an accident early Monday morning.

Around 3:40 a.m., police responded to an accident near the intersection of College Road and Wilshire Boulevard.

There is significant damage to the two vehicles involved, with one catching on fire.

As of 5:20 a.m., a section of College Road is blocked off and law enforcement has not yet provided information regarding any injuries.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available.

