First Alert Forecast: sizzling hot weather continues...next weather maker is on its way!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday to you! I hope your work week is off to a great start! Today we saw temperatures top off in the upper 80s for the Cape Fear Region; tonight’s dinnertime temperatures will look similar as we remain toasty in the upper 70s and 80s.

The weather's heating up locally and tropical activity is firing up, too! Here is the official forecast track for Tropical Depression Two. #WECTwx #ILMwx https://t.co/Ys4QYkAc04 — WECT Weather (@WECTWeather) June 14, 2021

Your First Alert Forecast also carries scattered showers and locally heavy storm chances near 50% tomorrow before high pressure dominates bringing us a drier end-of-the-week forecast. And that is okay. Recent downpours have severely dented the spring drought. At Wilmington, for one, June rainfall of 7.19 inches has opened a month-to-date surplus of 4.84 inches and a year-to-date surplus 1.12 inches. (The next drought report, coming Thursday, will be interesting!)

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

