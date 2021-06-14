First Alert Forecast: heating up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! As expected, temperatures have been cooling lately. Wilmington, for example, had a high of 93 Friday, 88 Saturday, and 83 Sunday. For Monday, a growing high pressure ridge is likely to reverse the trend and swell temperatures to afternoon highs to the upper 80s and lower 90s across the Cape Fear Region. Stay cool!
Your First Alert Forecast also carries a pop-up shower or heavy storm risk near 20% Monday, 40-50% Tuesday, and 20% Wednesday. Lots of dry time, overall! And that is okay. Recent downpours have severely dented the spring drought. At Wilmington, for one, June rainfall of 7.16 inches has opened a month-to-date surplus of 4.81 inches and a year-to-date surplus 1.09 inches.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here.
