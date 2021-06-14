Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: heating up locally! ...and the tropics are, too

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! Temperatures had been cooling lately. Wilmington, for example, had a high of 93 Friday, 88 Saturday, and 83 Sunday. For Monday, a growing high pressure ridge is likely to reverse the trend and swell temperatures to highs to the upper 80s and lower 90s across the Cape Fear Region. If you are headed to the 76-degree surf to cool off, be wary of a moderate rip current risk, especially but not exclusively for east-facing beaches.

Your First Alert Forecast also carries a pop-up shower or heavy storm risk near 20% Monday and 50% Tuesday. Lots of dry time, overall! And that is okay. Recent downpours have severely dented the spring drought. At Wilmington, for one, June rainfall of 7.19 inches has opened a month-to-date surplus of 4.84 inches and a year-to-date surplus 1.12 inches. (The next drought report, coming Thursday, will be interesting!)

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WPD cruiser was involved in an accident early Monday morning.
WPD officer in stable condition after cruiser t-boned by vehicle failing to stop at red light
If the county contracts with Lake Waccamaw for EMS, the town would increase the level of...
UPDATE: One dead after incident on Lake Waccamaw
Nigel Underhill
Person of interest sought in Brunswick County shooting death
Carnival rides at the Carolina Beach boardwalk will finally open Saturday.
Visitors, locals, businesses excited for return of Carolina Beach Boardwalk Amusement Park
Nefertari Tiye Scott was last seen Friday.
NHCSO searching for missing teen

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: heating up! ...and the tropics are, too
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, June 14, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, June 14, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Jun. 13, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Jun. 13, 2021
First Alert Forecast: cloudy and cooler Sunday before 90s return for the beginning of the workweek