First Alert Forecast: heating up locally! ...and the tropics are, too

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! Temperatures had been cooling lately. Wilmington, for example, had a high of 93 Friday, 88 Saturday, and 83 Sunday. For Monday, a growing high pressure ridge is likely to reverse the trend and swell temperatures to highs to the upper 80s and lower 90s across the Cape Fear Region. If you are headed to the 76-degree surf to cool off, be wary of a moderate rip current risk, especially but not exclusively for east-facing beaches.

The weather's heating up locally and tropical activity is firing up, too! Here is the official forecast track for Tropical Depression Two. #WECTwx #ILMwx https://t.co/Ys4QYkAc04 — WECT Weather (@WECTWeather) June 14, 2021

Your First Alert Forecast also carries a pop-up shower or heavy storm risk near 20% Monday and 50% Tuesday. Lots of dry time, overall! And that is okay. Recent downpours have severely dented the spring drought. At Wilmington, for one, June rainfall of 7.19 inches has opened a month-to-date surplus of 4.84 inches and a year-to-date surplus 1.12 inches. (The next drought report, coming Thursday, will be interesting!)

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.