Family, friends remember Bryan Traywick after suspect’s first appearance in court

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Nigel Underhill remains in custody tonight after turning himself in for the murder of Bryan Traywick last Wednesday.

Underhill had his first appearance in court around 10 a.m. Monday. He’s being held at the Brunswick County Detention Center without bond. His next court date is June 29.

The arrest warrant for Underhill says he took an unknown amount of cash from Traywick, threatening him with the gun before ultimately killing him. Traywick’s brother, Ronnie Traywick, Ronnie Traywick says his brother was a known singer at several businesses and had just finished a performance when he was killed. It’s likely the stolen money was from his tip jar that night. He had told his mother he’d be home within an hour.

Traywick’s friends say he was outgoing and known for his performances at karaoke bars. Longtime friend Trina Osborne says that’s how they met and eventually grew to be close friends. She tells me his kindness is what makes this the most shocking.

“I mean you have acquaintances, you have friends, you have people that are dear to your heart and he was just dear,” said Osborne. “He was just one of a kind. I mean, I just want to know why. If he just wanted money, Lex would have given him the money... They didn’t have to kill him.”

While Osborne and Traywick’s brother remember him for his heart, others will likely remember him for his talent and the smiles he put on faces.

“He would bring kids up on stage and let them do karaoke,” said Ronnie Traywick. “A couple of weeks ago, there was a young lady in Ocean Drive and she was in a wheelchair and she had never been able to do that. He got her and the wheelchair and got her up there and she had the biggest smile. That’s the kind of guy he was.”

Ronnie Traywick says his brother performed in many venues, but found his home in Brunswick County and North Myrtle Beach. He had previously performed with his brother and their cousin, Randy Traywick, an award-winning country singer better known as Randy Travis.

Traywick’s family is devastated by his loss but say the last thing he’d want is for people to be sad when they remember him. That’s why on Saturday at 2 p.m., Maxwell’s Lounge in North Myrtle Beach plans to hold a tribute filled with music and a celebration of Traywick’s life.

