Brunswick Co. deputy on administrative leave after shooting armed man in hand while responding to psychiatric call, officials say

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he shot an armed man during a psychiatric call last Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, Deputy G. Sutton responded to a home in the 5400 block of Foxwood Drive in the northwestern part of Brunswick County near the Columbus County line around 5:50 p.m. for a psychiatric call.

As Deputy Sutton was outside the home speaking with family members, the subject, identified as Tommy Wayne Tedder, approached the doorway and displayed a rifle, the spokesperson said.

“The deputy attempted to de-escalate the situation by instructing the subject to drop the weapon, at which time the subject raised the gun and pointed it at the deputy,” according to the spokesperson.

The deputy then fired a shot from his duty weapon, striking Tedder in the hand. Tedder was then taken into custody without further incident and transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Tedder, 44, was eventually released from the hospital and booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center on charges of assault on an officer with a firearm, and resisting a public officer.

He was given a $550,000 bond, jail records indicate.

Sheriff John Ingram and District Attorney Jon David jointly requested that the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations conduct an independent investigation into the incident, which is standard protocol, according to the sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Deputy Sutton was placed on administrative leave until the SBI concludes its investigation.

