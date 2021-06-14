Big Rock Day 1: ‘Following Seas’ tops leader board

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - ‘Following Seas’ tops the Big Rock leader board with a 448.8-pound catch Monday afternoon.

The boat landed the blue marlin shortly after 11 a.m. on the first day of the tournament.

It came up 52 pounds short of snagging the Fabulous Fisherman prize which goes to the first marlin that weighs at least 500 pounds.

This year’s Fabulous Fisherman prize brings in $828,750, while a boat winning first place that is entered in all divisions could take home $1.6 million.

Monday kicked off the first full week of fishing at the 63rd annual tournament.

A record 270 boats are participating this year, including Michael Jordan’s boat Catch 23. As of Monday morning, 263 boats were out on the water and seven boats took a lay day. Boaters can only fish four of the six days of the tournament.

Angler Gregory Poole from the boat Bankwalker already won $5,000 for the first release of the day with a white marlin.

Over the weekend, the ladies tournament took place. Builders Choice took home the top prize with a nearly 34-pound dolphin.

