2 area airports receive state funds for runway projects

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Two area airports were among seven to receive funds from the N.C. Board of Transportation for various safety improvements.

According to a news release, the Curtis L. Brown Field in Elizabethtown was awarded $240,300 for a runway and apron rehabilitation project, while $189,000 went to the Henderson Field Airport in Wallace for a runway pavement rehabilitation project.

A total of $4.2 million was awarded during this round of funding, which was approved by the state board during its May 6 meeting.

