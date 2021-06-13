Wilmington LGBTQ+ community celebrates Pride after a year of isolation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Alliance on Mental Illness says members of the LGBTQ community are two to four times as likely to struggle with mental illness than their straight, cisgender neighbors. After a year of battling those struggles on their own, people are excited to celebrate Pride Month in person again.
“As someone personally who lives by myself and for two months saw nobody, there’s a lot that goes on inside your head when you’re stuck by yourself, when you’re really isolated and can’t reach out to people as much as you used to,” said Ron Blois, who helped plan Sunday’s Pride event at The Husk.
It seems that all of Wilmington is getting in on Pride Month events. Organizations like The Frank Harr Foundation and Port City Pride work with other organizations and businesses to get the community together again.
At The Husk, drink specials, rainbow decor and a drag show planned for Sunday night has patrons talking, but they’re not what has them most excited.
“Seeing friends,” said patron Shea Lee-Viloria. “There’s a lot of friends I haven’t seen for a long time that’ll be out here tonight. It’ll be good to just see everybody and be around people and laugh and have a good time.”
“People come out of the woodwork,” said Blois. “There are people I haven’t seen in almost two years and I work downtown. It’s uplifting and it’s encouraging and it gives you a really good look at the future and it gives you a good light at the end of the tunnel.”
No one is required to wear a mask or stay 6-feet apart at The Husk’s event, but they do ask that people stay respectful of patrons that wish to do so while they celebrate Pride.
The Pride celebration at The Husk lasts until 11 p.m. Sunday night and will feature a performance from DJ Brewtal until 8 p.m. and a drag show starting at 4:30 p.m.
