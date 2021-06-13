First Alert Forecast: cloudy and cooler Sunday before 90s return for the beginning of the workweek

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! In your First Alert Forecast you can expect temperatures to remain cooler, hitting 80 around noon for your lunch plans with coastal and inland highs in the afternoon slightly cooler than yesterday in the lower 80s. An isolated shower or locally heavy storm is possible throughout the day today.
Tomorrow rain odds shift lower to 20%, with a passing shower possible. Temperatures are shaping up to hit the 90s tomorrow and Tuesday before a cold front crosses the Cape Fear Region, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and chances for more drought-denting showers and locally torrential storms.
New tropical storm development is not likely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin this weekend. Have you visited the new wect.com/hurricane?
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
