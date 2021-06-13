Cape Fear Museum introduces new exhibit, teaches science of sports

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum is home to exhibits about southeastern North Carolina, skeletons, and many more.
This weekend, the museum opened a brand new exhibit and it’s all about sports.
“We are super excited to have this exhibit here,” said Kitty Yerkes, who is the development director at the Cape Fear Museum. “We planned it to be here just during the summer months when we have lots of tourists visiting us. It’s an interactive exhibit on the science of sports.”
You can play a virtual reality soccer game, analyze trajectories when shooting baskets, or even see how fast your pitch is.
“It’s geometry, it’s physics, it’s friction - all the things that come into play with sports that kids might not really realize when they are doing the sport,” said Yerkes. “So, this is perfect - they can do the action and then we can talk about what they learned.”
It’s even fun for the adults.
“As a parent it’s been fun to do the pitching game and do all of these activities myself,” said tourist, Michael Mullally.
While the exhibit is fun and family-friendly, the Cape Fear Museum wants to make sure it’s still an educational experience.
“There is a wonderful balance between having fun and learning,” said Yerkes. “Sometimes people think kids are just playing. They are playing, but they’re really learning.”
The exhibit will be on view from now until September 13.
