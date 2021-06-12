Riverlights teams up with Cape Fear River Watch for Great American Cleanup

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents of the Riverlights community teamed up with Cape Fear River Watch today as part of the Great American Cleanup.
Volunteers spent two hours this morning collecting trash and debris at three sites throughout the community, including trails and the riverfront.
Cape Fear River Watch is a nonprofit based in Wilmington, NC and its mission is to protect and improve the water quality of the river.
“We are finding everything from trash bags full of trash already, to tires and propane tanks,” said Patrick Connell, who is a water quality specialist for Cape Fear River Watch. “We are focusing on the smaller stuff too because it’s a lot of things that people neglect. So things like small broken down pieces of plastic, plastic bags - all of the stuff that will eventually get in our systems and get consumed by fish and animals.”
