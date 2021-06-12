NHC Public Health holds Vax and Snax event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With fewer COVID-19 cases and many restrictions lifted, medical professionals are hopeful the end of the pandemic is in sight.
Experts say the decrease in numbers is because of the COVID-19 vaccine, and that’s why New Hanover County Health and Human Services held the Vax and Snax block party.
“We felt like this was a great way to promote the COVID-19 vaccine and bring summer back with having a fun activity for our family and friends of New Hanover County residents,” said Diana Vetter Craft, the Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator.
The block party had free vaccines, music, and local food trucks, with everything from hot dogs to snow cones.
Spirits were high since it was the first dose for many teenagers.
“I’ve talked to some of the parents who have brought their kids out and one of the things they’ve told me is they’ve been wanting it for a while,” said Vetter Craft. “So, being able to actually have a day to actually come out and get the vaccine is wonderful to see.”
The county wanted the younger population to feel cool, calm, and comfortable during their vaccination. Several teens said it worked.
“You didn’t feel as nervous when getting your vaccine,” said Meghan Lanzi, a teenager who got the vaccine. “It just felt really calm and all the staff that were giving out vaccines were really, really nice.”
For some, it was a celebration as they finally jumped on the bandwagon.
“This was my first time getting the vaccine - my first dose and stuff,” said Prudence Warren, who also got her vaccine today. “So, I’m gonna be coming back later to the mall to get my next vaccine.”
While there were many smiling faces today, enjoying the food and listening to the music, New Hanover County hopes this event will continue to steer our area in the right direction.
“The more we can get vaccinated, the better off we all will be and we can enjoy our summer and our future,” said Vetter Craft.
There will continue to be a vaccine clinic at Independence Mall on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week from noon to 7 p.m.
There will also be vaccines at the NHC Health and Human Services’ Public Health Clinic Monday through Friday, during regular clinic hours.
