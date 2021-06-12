First Alert Forecast: slightly cooler this weekend, unsettled weather continues this evening

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Saturday evening! In your First Alert Forecast, a passing cold front will support chances for drought-denting showers and locally torrential storms. Rain odds include: 60% tonight, 30% Sunday, and 20% Sunday night.
Be careful if you are out driving this evening! Brief torrential rain may lead to temporary ponding of water on highways which can cause hydroplaning!
Temperatures this evening will remain warm, but cooler than normal, in the 70s. Tomorrow you can expect temperatures to remain cooler -- hitting 80 around noon for your lunch plans with coastal highs in the afternoon slightly lower in the lower 80s and inland highs toward the middle 80s.
New tropical storm development is not likely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin this weekend. Have you visited the new wect.com/hurricane?
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.