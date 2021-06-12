COOL NEWS: Fran’s Fans returns to new location

“For certain older adults, as they age and develop chronic medical conditions, they are less likely to sense and respond to changes in temperature,” says Andrew Zeldin, Social Worker Supervisor at the New Hanover County Resource Center. “They may also be taking medications that can worsen the impact of extreme heat or have a broken air conditioner in their home. Through Fran’s Fans, and Operation Fan Heat Relief, we can provide a free fan, which helps improve quality of life.”