COOL NEWS: Fran’s Fans returns to new location

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s that time of year again--your chance to help seniors in your community stay cool this summer.
Fran’s Fans is returning this year at a new location and with new energy. WECT is partnering with Lowe’s Home Improvement stores--the donation location for those who want to purchase fans for the elderly. The fans collected will be delivered to senior centers in all five counties of the WECT viewing area.
With temperatures already in the 90′s, it’s important to provide relief to elderly people who either can’t afford to purchase a fan or don’t have the ability to get to a store.
“For certain older adults, as they age and develop chronic medical conditions, they are less likely to sense and respond to changes in temperature,” says Andrew Zeldin, Social Worker Supervisor at the New Hanover County Resource Center. “They may also be taking medications that can worsen the impact of extreme heat or have a broken air conditioner in their home. Through Fran’s Fans, and Operation Fan Heat Relief, we can provide a free fan, which helps improve quality of life.”
Fran’s Fans is a two-day event this year. Anyone interested in donating fans for seniors can purchase them at the following times and locations:
Thursday, June 24:
Hampstead Lowe’s, 106 Wilkes Ln.
Porter’s Lowe’s, 191 Porter’s Neck Rd.
Friday, June 25:
Southport Lowe’s, 5084 Southport-Supply Rd. SE
Monkey Junction Lowe’s, 5110 S. College Rd.
WECT will broadcast live from the stores both days starting with Carolina in the Morning at 5 a.m. through WECT News at 6 p.m. WECT’s Frances Weller will be at each location throughout the day collecting fans.
Lowe’s Home Improvement is donating $2500 to Fran’s Fans. Those fans will be divided and given to senior centers in Columbus, Bladen, Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover counties.
“Lowe’s is part of the community and we are proud to serve our neighbors,” says Bill Ferimer, store manager at Lowe’s. “We are grateful to participate in the annual Fran’s Fans collection and remind people that we are here for them. In addition to our in-store participation, Lowe’s will be making a donation of 150 fans to kickstart this year’s collection.”
Please consider coming out June 25 and June 25 to help seniors stay cool this summer.
