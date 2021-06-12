12th annual Cardinal Strut Race benefits Strut for Kids

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 12th annual Cardinal Strut Race kicked off Saturday morning at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington.
The 5K and one-and-a-half mile races are held as fundraisers to benefit Strut for Kids, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping local children in their fight against cancer.
“These kids are my heroes,” said Amy Bedingfield, board president of Strut for Kids.
Bedingfield says the money collected from the race today will fully fund the organizations “Hope Fund,” which helps pay critical bills for families with children going through cancer treatment.”
“They go through something really challenging and it reminds us all that there’s hope,” said Bedingfield. “That when a community comes together for this great cause these families aren’t alone and we can really make a difference in the world.”
To learn more about the race and Strut for Kids, you can visit their website.
