Wrightsville Beach to upgrade security cameras in $88,000 plan

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Come to Wrightsville Beach and you’re sure to see the pristine coastline, plenty of great restaurants, and lots of people and cars.
One thing you may not notice are the surveillance cameras, but officials say they are vitally important to keep the town safe.
“When a crime or a crash has occurred - if the cameras are in the right place capturing the right images, they can provide additional information in the investigation of that crime or crash, so that we can pursue accountability and follow through the way the public would expect,” said David Squires, who is the Wrightsville Beach Chief of Police.
But the camera network is experiencing issues and the video surveillance footage isn’t of a high quality, leaving everything from businesses, parks, and streets vulnerable.
“Cameras can at times provide valuable and quick evidence that would assist us when reporting on or investigating missing persons, whether they be Silver or Amber Alert cases,” said Squires.
Wrightsville Beach is investing $88,000 into upgrading the 64-camera system, plus adding four additional cameras on the island - one being at the park playground.
“I think anything they do to increase this security is a good thing,” said Wilmington resident, Leeroy Roberts. “There’s a lot of crazy stuff going around these days.”
Roberts frequently walks his dog at the park and he’s just one of thousands that enjoy walking the loop or strolling downtown. But police say these cameras do a lot more than watch over neighbors and visitors.
“This is a good tool to help us monitor traffic conditions and congestion,” said Squires. “It’s also a good tool for us to see crowds and problems that might be emerging before a call for service is even generated.”
While the cameras may not fix the traffic problems or prevent crimes, the town believes it’s best to keep an eye on things.
