WPD invites community to “Meet Marian” the K9 bomb dog

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a video promoting community engagement through interaction with the department’s female K9 who is called Marian.
Marian is a yellow Labrador who also works as a bomb dog.
Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams wants Marian to share her love with community members
“One thing that’s important for our community is community engagement,” said Williams in the promo video.
Businesses and retirement homes can request a visit from Marian and her handler, Officer Griffith, by calling (910) 343 3955 or by emailing sabrina.sims@wilmingtonnc.gov
