Students wrap up DA’s Leadership Academy with mock trial

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Students participated in a mock trial Friday afternoon at the Department of Juvenile Justice building at North 4th Street in downtown Wilmington.
The 20 students participating in the District Attorney’s Leadership Academy were a mix of rising 11th graders and recent high school graduates from New Hanover and Pender Counties.
Over the past week, students experienced a behind-the-scenes insight into the workings of the courthouse and the judiciary that culminated in students participating in a mock trial.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.