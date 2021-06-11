NHCSO seeking ID of suspect who committed crime next to ILM airport

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a Breaking or Entering suspect.
The crime was committed on April 25, 2021 at RAS Logistics, located at 2414 N. 23rd Street.
RAS Logistics is located right next to Wilmington International Airport.
If you can identify the subject in the photo above, please contact Detective Dwyer at (910) 798-4261, or to remain anonymous, visit this link to submit a tip. If you submit a crime tip, please reference the case number: 2021-03236.
